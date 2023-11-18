College GameDay Week 12: PFT Commenter, James Madison, Jonas Brothers, and more highlights

The ESPN College Gameday crew.

The ESPN College GameDay team visited Harrisonburg, Virginia to preview the upcoming Week 12 clash between the No. 18 James Madison Dukes and the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes have gained nationwide attention for their unbeaten record of 10-0 this season. Despite their success, they are not eligible to participate in the Sun Belt title or a bowl game due to being in the first year of a two-year transition period to the FBS.

Meanwhile, the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who have won three games in a row, will look to hand James Madison their first loss of the season.

The No. 18 James Madison Dukes kick off against the Application State Mountaineers at 2:00 p.m., ET on ESPN+.

Check out some of the best moments from Week 12 of ESPN College GameDay.

PFT Commenter is Week 12 Guest Picker

Eric Sollenberger, an alumnus of James Madison University and also known as PFT Commenter, joined the ESPN GameDay crew to pick the winners of Week 12 matchups. Sollenberger is the co-host of the famous 'Pardon My Take' podcast for Barstool Sports. It comes as no surprise that he chose JMU to win against Appalachian State.

Pat McAfee speech

Pat McAfee gave an impassioned speech in support of James Madison.

Caleb Williams Feature

Caleb Williams left Oklahoma to follow coach Lincoln Riley and transferred to the University of Southern California. Williams ultimately won the Heisman Trophy in his first year at USC, becoming the seventh player in Trojan history to win the prestigious award. Williams had a lot of expectations for the year, and unfortunately, it didn't play out how he and the nation expected.

Jonas Brothers perform at College GameDay

College GameDay fans were treated to a free performance from the Jonas Brothers and Bailey Zimmerman on Saturday Morning during and after the College GameDay show. The Jonas Brothers are currently touring across 18 countries and have 40 upcoming concerts.

