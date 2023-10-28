College GameDay: Steve Smith Sr., Lil Nas X make a huge presence in Utah

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix leaps into the end zone for a touchdown as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

ESPN College Gameday's Week 9 took place in Salt Lake City for the Pac-12 matchup between the No. 13 Utah Utes against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks. The guest picker for Week 9 was Utah's alum Steve Smith Sr., with an appearance from rapper Lil Nas X.

Both teams have a record of 6-1, with this matchup having significant College Football Playoff implications. Utah's defense ranks second in the nation, while Oregon's ranks third, which will make it a challenge to get the offense rolling for either team.

In Week 8, 'The Pig Farmer" quarterback Bryson Barnes led the Utah Utes to pull off a massive upset and defeated Heisman winner Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans 34-32, ending their dreams of winning a College Football National Championship.

Meanwhile, Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks are coming off a 38-24 win against Washington State after a brutal 36-33 loss to Washington in Week 7.

No. 13 Utah host No. 8 Oregon at Rice-Eccles Stadium and is set for a 3:30 p.m., ET, kick off on FOX and the Fox Sports App.

Lil Nas X has family ties to Utah football 🙌#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/FRPKvueVzY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 28, 2023

Steve Smith Sr. picks the Utah Utes

Steve Smith Sr. was a wide receiver for the University of Utah between 1999 and 2000. During his time at Utah, he posted 20.6 yards-per-catch and set the school record. Smith Sr. was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft and spent 16 years in the league, primarily with the Panthers, but also had a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith Sr. is a five-time Pro Bowl Selection and three-time All-Pro. It was no surprise that Smith Sr. picked Utah to upset Oregon in Week 9.

Why did Lee Corso miss GameDay in Week 9?

Lee Corso did not make his pick while wearing his signature headgear, and was absent from the ESPN College Gameday crew during Week 9. The GameDay team confirmed that Corso is in good health, but he was unable to attend due to a family matter that needed his attention.

Coach Corso won't be on GameDay today as he attends to a family matter, but he's feeling fine and we know he's locked into the show ❤️#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Ij5YFlih95 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 28, 2023

From Pig Farmer to starting Utah QB

Bryson Barnes is a junior from Milford, Utah and walked on as a backup quarterback for the Utes in 2020. Barnes completed 12-of-18 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown en route to a season-opening 24-11 win over Florida. Barnes performance against Florida earned him a football scholarship.

Barnes has played in six games with four starts in the 2023 season and was named the Utes team caption heading into Week 8. Barnes will be the starting quarterback for Utah in Week 9 against Oregon.

Before Utah QB Bryson Barnes was tossing the pigskin, he worked on a pig farm.



A farm with 12,000 pigs to be exact 😳🐷 pic.twitter.com/7xiRlwEVhb — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 28, 2023

College GameDay's best signs

During ESPN's College GameDay Week 9 pregame show for the Pac-12 matchup between Utah and Oregon, fans created impressive signs to wave behind the panel. Here are the best ones from Salt Lake City.

Pig King is an iconic nickname 🐷 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/MrsJcveoTY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 28, 2023

It's been a long morning for Utah fans 😅 💪 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/sQb5TeeC7W — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 28, 2023

