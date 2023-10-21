College GameDay staff is unanimous with Penn State-Ohio State picks

The time for talking and analyzing pregame storylines is done. Now it’s time to go on the record with the official picks for Penn State’s road game at Ohio State. The noon kickoff was the scene for ESPN’s traveling road show, College GameDay, and the staff closed out their show by making their official predictions for the game.

And according to the official predictions, Penn State is clearly the underdog in this matchup.

Desmond Howard picked Ohio State after suggesting Penn State is not over the mental hurdle it takes to clear to beat the Buckeyes.

Pat McAfee, who picked West Virginia over Penn State back in the season opener, picked Ohio State and said Kyle McCord, Ohio State’s quarterback, is battle-tested enough for the situation. He also suggested this would put Ohio State on the path to another national championship.

Guest celebrity picker, and former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, understandably stuck with his Buckeye roots by picking Ohio State. We’ll give him a pass for that one.

Kirk Herbstreit, another former Buckeye, picked Ohio State.

And the legendary Lee Corso didn’t do a good job of hiding his official mascot head pick. The scarlet and gray sweater underneath his jacket was already making the rounds on social media and was visible at the GameDay desk. And Corso loves putting on the Brutus mascot head, so his picking Ohio State was not only expected but inevitable.

Over on the Fox pregame show, there was a split decision on the game. Urban Meyer and Reggie Bush each picked Ohio State but Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn each pickled Penn State.

Fox pregame show with a split decision. pic.twitter.com/THOPKn3LFW — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 21, 2023

So the picks are in. Now it’s time to settle this one on the field.

