College Gameday/SEC Nation predict Florida-Kentucky winner

Moments before kickoff on Saturday, the College Gameday and SEC Nation crews made their picks for the Florida-Kentucky game.

On ESPN, Desmond Howard, guest picker and actors Ken Jeong and Pat McAfee were all in on Florida, while Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit took the home-team Kentucky Wildcats.

“Man, this is going to be a grudge matchup,” Howard said. “I’m talking about a hard-fought fistfight.”

McAfee added that he expected a big day from Trevor Etienne.

Throughout College Gameday and SEC Nation.#Gators are picked in 4/8 pic.twitter.com/lTnyBrd0aU — Swamp Sports (@Swamp_Sports) September 30, 2023

SEC Nation’s crew was also split. Tim Tebow picked Florida to win, but Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper and Jordan Rodgers all went with Big Blue.

They all noted that Kentucky being at home gave them an edge, and it’s a fair point considering Florida’s only loss came on the road against Utah. This is a young Gators team that could easily show its age early on.

Hopefully, Tebow is right, though, and the Gators prove that beating Tennessee wasn’t a fluke.

