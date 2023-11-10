College GameDay returns to Athens. Here's where to see the ESPN set up, other info

ESPN College GameDay is returning to Athens for the Bulldogs' final home game of the 2022 season.

Georgia, who is No. 1 in both AP and USA TODAY Coaches polls and No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, hosts Ole Miss in top-10 showdown at 7 p.m.

Former Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith announced he will be the celebrity guest picker.

"I'm not a celebrity, but I will be your guest picker at 11:30 on Saturday," Smith said in an Instagram reel. "You know who I'm rooting for. Come watch me talk trash on stage, and I will be back in Athens for the first time in a long time. Go Dawgs and the Philly Dawgs coming at you."

This is the sixth time GameDay has been in Athens during the Kirby Smart era. It is the 10th time Georgia is playing in a GameDay-featured event in the last three seasons.

Where is College GameDay set up on the UGA campus?

The ESPN College GameDay set will be on Myers Quad, located on Sanford Drive between Cedar and Soule streets nearby the Snelling Dining Hall and the Georgia Center, from 9 a.m. to noon. on Saturday.

It is free for the public to attend.

End of an era: Last game for 56-year old Georgia football press box. Details on changes coming in stadium

More UGA news: Georgia football leader made 'one of biggest decisions of my life' while mourning teammate

College GameDay games hosted by the University of Georgia

Nov. 5, 2022: No. Georgia beats No. 6 Tennessee 27-13

Oct. 16, 2021: No. 1 Georgia beats No. 11 Kentucky 30-13

Oct. 2, 2021: No. 2 Georgia beats No. 8 Arkansas 37-0

Oct. 3, 2020: No. 4 Georgia beats No. 7 Auburn 27-6

Sept. 21, 2019: No. 3 Georgia beats No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17

Sept. 28, 2013: No. 9 Georgia beats No. 6 LSU 44-41

Sept. 27, 2008: No. 8 Alabama 41-30 beats No. 3 Georgia 41-30

Oct. 10, 1998: No. 3 Tennessee beats No. 7 Georgia 22-3

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: ESPN College GameDay in Athens for UGA-Ole Miss football game | Details