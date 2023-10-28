College GameDay returning to Tuscaloosa for Alabama-LSU showdown

For the second time this season, ESPN’s College GameDay will be heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Earlier in the year, the GameDay crew was in Alabama for their showdown with the Texas Longhorns which the Tide unfortunately lost. This time, GameDay will be in town as the LSU Tigers come to visit with the SEC West on the line.

Both LSU and Alabama will be entering the game coming off of their bye weeks and should be at full health. The LSU offense has been among the best in the country to start the season with the Tide’s defense proving to be one of the best, so what gives?

The Tigers upset Alabama 32-31 a season ago in Baton Rouge with a two-point conversion in overtime, and I promise you Nick Saban hasn’t forgotten about his chance at revenge. Especially considering the fact that Saban has dominated Brian Kelly for almost the entirety of their careers. Alabama got their first crack at revenge a week ago as they beat Tennessee last Saturday, now it’s their chance to get even with LSU.

LSU already has two losses on the season, so their aspirations for the College Football Playoffs are over. However, they can still spoil the Tide’s season and become SEC Champs.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire