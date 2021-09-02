‘College GameDay’ releases hype video ahead of UGA vs. Clemson

ESPN’s “College GameDay” has release a hype video ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 Clemson Tigers. Despite their historic rivalry, the Bulldogs and Tigers are playing at a neutral site for the first time in more than 100 years.

The game will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina. Prior to the game, GameDay will be held in downtown Charlotte at Romare Bearden Park.

GameDay released a hype video ahead of the game that will get Georgia, Clemson, and college football fans fired up:

The 65th edition of Georgia-Clemson is expected to be the top nonconference game of the 2021 college football season. The Bulldogs and Tigers are both ranked in the top five and are considered championship contenders.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley had a huge day the last time Georgia played Clemson in 2014. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson needs a marquee win with the way their schedule is laid out. Georgia can’t afford to lose either. The Bulldogs would have a razor-thin margin of error if they fall to the Tigers.

