College GameDay predicts Texas vs. Washington

College GameDay likes the Washington Huskies to defeat the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Three of the four hosts predicted Texas to lose in the Sugar Bowl.

It’s reasonable to take the higher seed. Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit leaned to the No. 2 Washington Huskies securing the win.

In Washington’s favor is a better and more experienced quarterback in Michael Penix. And while we think highly of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers it’s difficult to overlook the production of his counterpart in addition to the Washington gunslinger’s experience edge.

If Texas loses to Washington it likely won’t be for lack of offense for the Longhorns. The Huskies’ No. 120 pass defense concedes a whole lot this season. They will need to play uncharacteristically well to slow the Texas passing attack.

Washington’s potent offense will be what wins the game on Monday if it ends up victorious.

Coverage for the game begins at 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire