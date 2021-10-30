College GameDay picks are unanimous in predicting Penn State-Ohio State

Penn State is a decided underdog on the road this weekend for the Saturday night showdown at Ohio State, and the picks from the College GameDay crew are all going against the Nittany Lions this week.

Desmond Howard said earlier in the College GameDay program he didn’t see any way Penn State could keep up the scoring pace with the Buckeyes, so his pick of Ohio State came as absolutely no surprise.

Celebrity guest picker Ken Jeong not only picked Penn State to come up short against Ohio State tonight. The Hollywood comedy star also went the extra yard and picked Penn State to lose NEXT weekend (against Maryland) as well.

Lee Corso also said earlier in the show Penn State was not relevant right now, so naturally, Corso was picking the Buckeyes.

Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the game for ABC tonight, so he stuck with his routine of not picking a side for the game. Instead, Herbstreit took the company stance and pleaded with viewers to give their game a chance tonight, with a bit of a sarcastic take suggesting he doesn’t feel as though this one will be too close.

Earlier in the week, Herbstreit did suggest he expected Penn State to put up a good showing against Ohio State. So perhaps he does think this game will be closer than some of his GameDay colleagues.

