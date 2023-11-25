Pat McAfee thinks there's more on the line for Ohio State than just a win at Michigan Saturday.

"I think Ryan Day knows that the future of him at Ohio State relies upon the next 60 minutes in this beautiful city of Ann Arbor," McAfee said, picking the Buckeyes. "I think they have a lot to play for, losing three straight.

While former Michigan and current Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson admitted that "the offense has been struggling a little bit" without Harbaugh, he said "the whole world hates" Michigan other than Wolverines, and that Michigan will use that fuel to beat the Buckeyes

Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit said success will come down to the line of scrimmage, and gave the Buckeyes the advantage.

Ohio State will kick off against Michigan at 12:14 p.m. on FOX.

'College GameDay' picks: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Here's how the "College GameDay" team picked Ohio State vs. Michigan:

Lee Corso : Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit : Ohio State

Pat McAfee : Ohio State

Desmond Howard : Michigan

" Stanford" Steve Coughlin : Ohio State

Former Michigan and current Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson: Michigan

'College GameDay' has picked five Ohio State games in 2023

Having picked Ohio State wins against Indiana, Notre Dame, Maryland and Penn State, the "College GameDay" analysts were on the same page when picking OSU vs. Wisconsin Oct. 28.

"Strange things happen in Madison, but the Buckeyes will prevail," former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard said.

Pat McAfee pointed to a regular Wisconsin tradition making his pick.

"They will be jumping around," McAfee said. "But I think the Buckeyes will be celebrating."

What is Ohio State's record in 'College GameDay' games?

Overall, Ohio State has won 40 games "College GameDay" has attended since its first appearance at Ohio State's 29-16 win against Notre Dame Sept. 28, 1996.

In "College GameDay" appearances where Ohio State has been the road team, the Buckeyes have a record of 15-5.

"College GameDay" has attended eight Ohio State vs. Michigan games. The Buckeyes have a record of 5-3, including one win in Ann Arbor: Ohio State's 14-3 win against the Wolverines in 2007.

