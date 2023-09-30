College Gameday picks for No. 3 Texas vs. No. 24 Kansas

No. 3 Texas squaring off with No. 24 Kansas in Austin is one of the top games of the week.

The last time these two teams met in Austin, the Jayhawks handed the Longhorns a heartbreaking overtime loss. Last year, Steve Sarkisian’s squad got revenge with a 55-14 win in Lawrence.

As is every week, fans are eager to see who ESPN College Gameday believes will win the game. Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee each picked Texas, while celebrity guest picker Ken Jeong chose Kansas to upset the Longhorns in Austin.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

ESPN College Gameday picks for Texas vs. Kansas! pic.twitter.com/ChdopbHRIe — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 30, 2023

