College GameDay picks Iowa Hawkeyes over Iowa State in clean Cy-Hawk sweep

The panel has spoken.

They’re all taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to reclaim the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series in 2023.

College GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee all picked Iowa to beat Iowa State. Guest-picker Joe Namath did as well.

America loves the Hawkeyes, too. The fan vote came in at 74% in favor of Iowa.

If Iowa can win today at Iowa State, it would mark the sixth straight win in Ames for the Hawkeyes. That includes a 27-17 win over then-No. 10 Iowa State in its last trip in 2021. Running back Tyler Goodson had a touchdown run, wide receiver Charlie Jones a touchdown reception and linebacker Jack Campbell a 6-yard fumble return touchdown to lead that win.

Of course, Iowa State came into Kinnick Stadium last season and snapped what was a six-game winning streak in the series for the Hawkeyes with a 10-7 triumph. In a defensive struggle, ISU wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers for the game-winning score.

Each team enters this afternoon’s contest 1-0. Iowa took care of business, topping Utah State, 24-14. The Hawkeyes opened with a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Cade McNamara to sophomore wide receiver Seth Anderson and senior tight end Erick All on their first two drives.

Then, the Hawkeyes added a 20-yard field goal from sophomore Drew Stevens and a 3-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson to lock up the Week 1 victory.

Meanwhile, Iowa State beat Northern Iowa, 30-9. The Cyclones got on the board with a 58-yard pick-six from sophomore Jeremiah Cooper. Then, redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht accounted for three scores. Becht snuck his way into the end zone for Iowa State’s next score before a pair of touchdown passes to redshirt sophomore tight end Tyler Moore and freshman tight end Benjamin Brahmer.

Kickoff for the Cy-Hawk game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Fox.

