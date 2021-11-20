‘College Gameday’ picks for biggest games of week 12

The College Football season is winding down with only two weeks of the regular season remaining. As the race for the College Football Playoff is on and bowl projections become somewhat more clear each week, we have a big Saturday of action ahead of rivalry week in the sport next week.

As always, ESPN’s College Gameday staff made their predictions for the biggest games of the week on Saturday morning. What upsets do some of them see coming today and which favorites will roll?

The band Twenty One Pilots served as this week’s guest pickers and here are the picks the staff gave on Saturday morning:

Texas at West Virginia

Desmond Howard: West Virginia

Twenty One Pilots: West Virginia

Lee Corso: West Virginia

Kirk Herbstreit: Texas

Virginia at Pitt

Desmond Howard: Pitt

Twenty One Pilots: Pitt

Lee Corso: Pitt

Kirk Herbstreit: Pitt

10. Wake Forest at Clemson:

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Twenty One Pilots: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

SMU at Cincinnati

Desmond Howard: Cincinnati

Twenty One Pilots: SMU

Lee Corso: Cincinnati

Kirk Herbstreit: Cincinnati

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Desmond Howard: Iowa State

Twenty One Pilots: Oklahoma

Lee Corso: Oklahoma

Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma

Baylor at Kansas State:

Desmond Howard: Baylor

Twenty One Pilots: Kansas State

Lee Corso: Baylor

Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State

UCLA at USC:

Desmond Howard: UCLA

Twenty One Pilots: USC

Lee Corso: UCLA

Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA

Oregon at Utah:

Desmond Howard: Oregon

Twenty One Pilots: Utah

Lee Corso: Oregon

Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon

Arkansas at Alabama:

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Twenty One Pilots: Alabama

Lee Corso: Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

Michigan State at Ohio State

Desmond Howard: Ohio State

Twenty One Pilots: Ohio State

Lee Corso: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Calling the game, didn’t make a pick

