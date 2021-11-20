‘College Gameday’ picks for biggest games of week 12
The College Football season is winding down with only two weeks of the regular season remaining. As the race for the College Football Playoff is on and bowl projections become somewhat more clear each week, we have a big Saturday of action ahead of rivalry week in the sport next week.
As always, ESPN’s College Gameday staff made their predictions for the biggest games of the week on Saturday morning. What upsets do some of them see coming today and which favorites will roll?
The band Twenty One Pilots served as this week’s guest pickers and here are the picks the staff gave on Saturday morning:
Texas at West Virginia
Desmond Howard: West Virginia
Twenty One Pilots: West Virginia
Lee Corso: West Virginia
Kirk Herbstreit: Texas
Virginia at Pitt
Desmond Howard: Pitt
Twenty One Pilots: Pitt
Lee Corso: Pitt
Kirk Herbstreit: Pitt
10. Wake Forest at Clemson:
Desmond Howard: Clemson
Twenty One Pilots: Clemson
Lee Corso: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
SMU at Cincinnati
Desmond Howard: Cincinnati
Twenty One Pilots: SMU
Lee Corso: Cincinnati
Kirk Herbstreit: Cincinnati
Iowa State at Oklahoma
Desmond Howard: Iowa State
Twenty One Pilots: Oklahoma
Lee Corso: Oklahoma
Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma
Baylor at Kansas State:
Desmond Howard: Baylor
Twenty One Pilots: Kansas State
Lee Corso: Baylor
Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State
UCLA at USC:
Desmond Howard: UCLA
Twenty One Pilots: USC
Lee Corso: UCLA
Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA
Oregon at Utah:
Desmond Howard: Oregon
Twenty One Pilots: Utah
Lee Corso: Oregon
Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon
Arkansas at Alabama:
Desmond Howard: Alabama
Twenty One Pilots: Alabama
Lee Corso: Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama
Michigan State at Ohio State
Desmond Howard: Ohio State
Twenty One Pilots: Ohio State
Lee Corso: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Calling the game, didn’t make a pick
