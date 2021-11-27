College Gameday picks for biggest games of rivalry weekend

It’s one of the best but most bittersweet days of the year as the Saturday of rivalry weekend is upon us. Plenty of questions remain in regards to the postseason outlook and College Football Playoff (CFP) and although we won’t get complete clarity today, we’ll get a good amount of it.

Notre Dame doesn’t play until Saturday night at Stanford but will certainly be paying attention to what happens elsewhere as they’re sixth in the latest CFP rankings.

Michigan hosts Ohio State as the loser in all likelihood will be eliminated from College Football Playoff contention while the same goes for Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Then can Auburn pull off some magic against Alabama despite being a massive home underdog?

And what else might throw this Saturday for a loop?

The ‘College Gameday’ crew was in Ann Arbor for Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday morning and here are their picks for the biggest games this weekend:

Florida vs Florida State

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Howard – FSU

Corso – FSU

Sebastian Maniscalco – UF

Herbstreit – FSU

Wake Forest vs Boston College

Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – WF

Corso – WF

Sebastian Maniscalco – WF

Herbstreit – BC

Kentucky vs Louisville

Kentucky comes onto the field.Oct. 9, 2021

Kentucky Lsu 41

Howard – UK

Corso – UL

Sebastian Maniscalco – UK

Herbstreit – UK

Clemson vs South Carolina

Clemson players run down the hill before the game at Memorial Stadium before the game with Florida State in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Clemson Fsu 2019

Howard – Clemson

Corso – Clemson

Sebastian Maniscalco – Clemson

Herbstreit – Clemson

Alabama vs Auburn

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Bama

Corso – Bama

Sebastian Maniscalco – Bama

Herbstreit – Bama

Texas A&M vs LSU

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of Texas A&M Aggies helmets during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – TAMU

Corso – LSU

Sebastian Maniscalco – LSU

Herbstreit – TAMU

Oregon vs Oregon State

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – OSU

Corso – Oregon

Sebastian Maniscalco – Oregon

Herbstreit – Oregon

Penn State vs Michigan State

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – PSU

Corso – PSU

Sebastian Maniscalco – MSU

Herbstreit – PSU

Wisconsin vs Minnesota

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) breaks free while enroute to a 53-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 35-28.

Uwgrid20 12

Howard – UW

Corso – UW

Sebastian Maniscalco – UW

Herbstreit – UW

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma St.

Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – OSU

Corso – OSU

Sebastian Maniscalco – OU

Herbstreit – no pick

Texas Tech vs Baylor

Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda (center) celebrates a missed Kansas State Wildcats field goal during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Howard – Baylor

Corso – Baylor

Sebastian Maniscalco – TT

Herbstreit – Baylor

Ohio State vs Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) congratulates wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) on scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Howard – UM

Corso – OSU

Sebastian Maniscalco – OSU

Herbstreit – OSU

