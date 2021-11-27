College Gameday picks for biggest games of rivalry weekend
It’s one of the best but most bittersweet days of the year as the Saturday of rivalry weekend is upon us. Plenty of questions remain in regards to the postseason outlook and College Football Playoff (CFP) and although we won’t get complete clarity today, we’ll get a good amount of it.
Notre Dame doesn’t play until Saturday night at Stanford but will certainly be paying attention to what happens elsewhere as they’re sixth in the latest CFP rankings.
Michigan hosts Ohio State as the loser in all likelihood will be eliminated from College Football Playoff contention while the same goes for Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Related: Notre Dame’s updated road map to CFP
Then can Auburn pull off some magic against Alabama despite being a massive home underdog?
And what else might throw this Saturday for a loop?
The ‘College Gameday’ crew was in Ann Arbor for Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday morning and here are their picks for the biggest games this weekend:
Florida vs Florida State
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Howard – FSU
Corso – FSU
Sebastian Maniscalco – UF
Herbstreit – FSU
Wake Forest vs Boston College
Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – WF
Corso – WF
Sebastian Maniscalco – WF
Herbstreit – BC
Kentucky vs Louisville
Kentucky comes onto the field.Oct. 9, 2021
Kentucky Lsu 41
Howard – UK
Corso – UL
Sebastian Maniscalco – UK
Herbstreit – UK
Clemson vs South Carolina
Clemson players run down the hill before the game at Memorial Stadium before the game with Florida State in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Clemson Fsu 2019
Howard – Clemson
Corso – Clemson
Sebastian Maniscalco – Clemson
Herbstreit – Clemson
Alabama vs Auburn
Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Bama
Corso – Bama
Sebastian Maniscalco – Bama
Herbstreit – Bama
Texas A&M vs LSU
Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of Texas A&M Aggies helmets during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – TAMU
Corso – LSU
Sebastian Maniscalco – LSU
Herbstreit – TAMU
Oregon vs Oregon State
Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – OSU
Corso – Oregon
Sebastian Maniscalco – Oregon
Herbstreit – Oregon
Penn State vs Michigan State
Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – PSU
Corso – PSU
Sebastian Maniscalco – MSU
Herbstreit – PSU
Wisconsin vs Minnesota
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) breaks free while enroute to a 53-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 35-28.
Uwgrid20 12
Howard – UW
Corso – UW
Sebastian Maniscalco – UW
Herbstreit – UW
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma St.
Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – OSU
Corso – OSU
Sebastian Maniscalco – OU
Herbstreit – no pick
Texas Tech vs Baylor
Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda (center) celebrates a missed Kansas State Wildcats field goal during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Howard – Baylor
Corso – Baylor
Sebastian Maniscalco – TT
Herbstreit – Baylor
Ohio State vs Michigan
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) congratulates wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) on scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football
Howard – UM
Corso – OSU
Sebastian Maniscalco – OSU
Herbstreit – OSU
1
1