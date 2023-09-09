College GameDay picks Auburn vs. Cal

Auburn is going for its second win of the season and this time they won’t be in the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium as they are set to take on the Cal Golden Bears all the way in Berkley, California.

This game will be much tougher than Auburn’s game last week, Cal is also 1-0 on the season and has an impressive rushing attack, they racked up 357 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and have an underrated running back in Jaydn Ott.

Auburn is entering the game as 6-point favorites according to BetMGM but ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew is not nearly as confident in the Tigers. Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and guest picker Joe Namath all picked Cal while Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit are riding with Auburn.

The game is set to start at 9:30 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN.

