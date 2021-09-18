College GameDay picks Auburn vs Penn State

Gameday has finally arrived.

Auburn will take on Penn State tonight at 6:30pm CT in Penn State’s annual white out game. The Nittany Lions are 8-8 all time in their white out games.

Lee Corso of College Gameday brought up during today’s broadcast that. Penn State has lost their last five games to SEC opponents. Auburn is no slouch, and according to Corso, the Tigers have a legitimate shot in this game.

College Gameday went through their picks for the marquee matchup between no. 22 Auburn and no. 10 Penn State. Let’s take a look at what the crew thinks about this game.

Desmond Howard

© Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Pick: Penn State

David Pollack

© Kirsten Fiscus/Advertiser

Pick: Auburn

Saquon Barkley

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Penn State

Lee Corso

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Penn State

