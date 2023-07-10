College GameDay options for the USC football schedule in 2023

ESPN College GameDay selections are widely discussed every college football season. One of the central things to keep in mind about GameDay is that the picks depend in part on team results, and how they shape the significance of an individual game. If Team A is expected to contend for the national championship, but it loses in Week 5, that huge Week 9 game in late October won’t mean as much, and the GameDay calculus changes.

Our friends at Ducks Wire posted their best GameDay possibilities for Oregon.

The Ducks could be on GameDay for their Oct. 14 game at Washington.

Ducks Wire’s Zachary Neel wrote:

“There aren’t a ton of ‘GameDay matchups’ in Week 7, other than USC and Notre Dame. However, a Pac-12 matchup between what should be a pair of undefeated teams — and massive rivals at that — is going to be must-see TV. I wouldn’t be shocked in GameDay chooses the Trojans and Fighting Irish, but Oregon and Washington will likely be one of the best games of the week.”

We will discuss that October 14 battle between USC and Oregon for a College GameDay slot, plus many other questions and debates, in the sections below:

WEEK FIVE VS. COLORADO, SEPT. 30

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

USC facing Colorado, in Boulder, for Coach Prime’s first home Pac-12 contest will certainly have plenty of eyeballs on it.

WEEK SEVEN VS. NOTRE DAME, OCT. 14

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (91) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame against USC is always a must-watch. This time it is in South Bend. Marcus Freeman versus Lincoln Riley.

WEEK EIGHT: UTAH VS. USC

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the first half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Utah beat USC in the regular season and then in the Pac-12 title game in 2022. The Trojans are looking to win the Pac-12 title before they head to the Big Ten, so Utah versus USC on College GameDay seems like an easy choice.

WEEK 10: WASHINGTON VS. USC

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kalen DeBoer was marvelous in his first year at U-Dub, and with Michael Penix Jr. back, the Huskies are a trendy pick to win the Pac-12. They didn’t play each other last year, so here it goes.

WEEK 11: USC VS. OREGON

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon and USC didn’t play each other last season. This is another terrific battle with talented quarterbacks and second-year head coaches. Lincoln Riley versus Dan Lanning is compelling.

SEPT. 30 GAMEDAY COMPETITORS TO USC-COLORADO

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to play against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. South Carolina was an ACC member from 1953-1971. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Sept. 30, there aren’t a ton of big games, but South Carolina-Tennessee — a rematch of a game which affected the 2022 College Football Playoff race — is a strong candidate. LSU at Ole Miss, Brian Kelly versus Lane Kiffin, is another candidate.

OCT. 14 GAMEDAY COMPETITORS TO USC-NOTRE DAME

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

USC-Notre Dame is the GameDay favorite for October 14, but if one game might push Trojans-Irish to the side, it’s Oregon at Washington in Seattle. There’s no denying this is a huge game. Let’s see if any upsets occur in September; that might shape how ESPN evaluates these two games side by side and then makes a GameDay choice.

OCT. 21 GAMEDAY COMPETITORS TO USC-UTAH

Fans storm the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Tennessee at Alabama and Penn State at Ohio State will be huge showdowns on Oct. 21. If USC-Notre Dame isn’t picked on Oct. 14, the Trojans will probably have to wait until November for a GameDay game.

NOV. 4 GAMEDAY COMPETITORS FOR USC-WASHINGTON

Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney (44) chases Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Saturday, December 29, 2018.

Notre Dame at Clemson and LSU at Alabama are two massive games on November 4. USC-Washington probably won’t be the pick, but if Notre Dame and Alabama both have two losses heading into this week, that dynamic could change.

NOV. 11 GAMEDAY COMPETITORS TO USC-OREGON

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) catches a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Utah at Washington will be the other really big Pac-12 game on Nov. 11. That’s a possibility. However, if USC beats Washington on Nov. 4, the Huskies might be diminished heading into the following week.

The other possibility: Texas at TCU, but this would depend on Texas being prominent and successful. We’ll have to wait and see.

