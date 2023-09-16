'College GameDay' will be at Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. What we know

ESPN's "College GameDay" is going to South Bend, Indiana.

"College GameDay" will be in town for Ohio State's likely ranked primetime matchup against Notre Dame Sept. 23.

Both Ohio State and Notre Dame will enter the primetime matchup undefeated, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

Ohio State has hosted "College GameDay" 22 times, while having 56 appearances on the show, posting a 38-18 record when on the ESPN show.

"College GameDay" was at Ohio State's 2022 season opener against Notre Dame, and was last at Michigan's 45-23 win against the Buckeyes to end the 2022 regular season.

