College GameDay makes their picks for Penn State vs. Michigan

Penn State and Michigan are squaring off in one of the top games of Week 11, and it will be played with some monster headlines surrounding the Michigan program. But the College GameDay staff and celebrity guest picker didn’t feel it was enough to pick against Michigan this week.

Penn State is the underdog in this weekend’s matchup that carries heavy weight in the Big Ten East Division standings, as well as the College Football Playoff picture. Penn State is a 4.5-point underdog at home against the Wolverines, and the line has not adjusted much throughout the week, even in wake of the news of the Big Ten suspending Michigan’s head coach for the final three games of the regular season.

So who did the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay pick this week?

Desmond Howard picked Micigamn, which was hardly a surprise given his allegiance to his beloved Wolverines.

Pat Mcafee went with the road team as well as he bought into the Michigan vs. The World mantra.

Former Georgia Bulldog and current Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith, who made a point of saying his Bulldogs were victorious in a playoff matchup with Michigan two years ago, also went with Michigan.

Lee Corso picked the Wolverines to keep the trend going, and Kirk Herbstreit made it a clean sweep favoring Michigan.

Save the graphic? Let's find out. pic.twitter.com/2CrbghgbhM — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 11, 2023

so the picks are in and the game is underway. Let’s find out if that graphic comes back to haunt later on this afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire