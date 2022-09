College GameDay makes their picks including Notre Dame at Ohio State

College football is back and with that comes ESPN’s College GameDay. The crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso joined the Irish on the road to Columbus, Ohio. They were joined by guest picker rapper Jack Harlow and picked winners of today’s game. Find out who they picked below.

Florida State at LSU

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit – LSU

Howard – FSU

Corso – FSU

Harlow – LSU

#4 Clemson at Georgia Tech

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney

Clemson Dabo Swinney Nli Signing Day

Herbstreit – Clemson

Howard – Clemson

Corso – Clemson

Harlow – Clemson

North Carolina at Appalachian State

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit – UNC

Howard – App St.

Corso – UNC

Harlow – UNC

#24 Houston at USTA

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit – UH

Howard – UH

Corso – UH

Harlow – UH

Boise State at Oregon State

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit – Oregon St.

Howard – Oregon St.

Corso – Oregon St.

Harlow – Oregon St.

Louisville at Syracuse

Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Louisville Cardinals helmet on the field before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit – UL

Howard – UL

Corso – ‘Cuse

Harlow – UL

#23 Cincinnati at Arkansas

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to throw during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit – Cincy

Howard – Ark.

Corso – Ark.

Harlow – Cincy

#7 Utah at Florida

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier instructs Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) during fall football practice at Sanders Outdoor Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Ncaa Football Florida Gators Fall Football Practice

Herbstreit – UF

Howard – Utah

Corso – Utah

Harlow – UF

#11 Oregon at #3 Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit – UGA

Howard – UGA

Corso – UGA

Harlow – UGA

#5 Notre Dame at #2 Ohio State

The Columbus Dispatch

Herbstreit – no pick

Howard – OSU

Corso – OSU

Harlow – OSU

