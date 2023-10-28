College GameDay makes its picks for Clemson vs. NC State
One of College GameDay’s pickers believes NC State will upset Clemson on Saturday.
This week, the popular ESPN college football pregame show made its way to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday ahead of Utah’s matchup versus Oregon. Former Utah wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. joined the crew to pick who will win some of the top games in Week 9. Lee Corso was not present, as he was dealing with a family matter.
One of those top games is Clemson’s game against NC State, as the Tigers (4-3) and the Wolfpack (4-3) will kick off at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on The CW Network.
That said, here is how College GameDay picked Clemson versus NC State:
Desmond Howard
Pat McAfee
McAfee’s pick: Clemson
Steve Smith Sr.
Smith’s pick: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit
Herbstreit’s pick: Clemson