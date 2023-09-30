College GameDay makes its picks for Clemson vs. Syracuse
Two of College GameDay’s pickers believe Clemson will lose a second consecutive game on Saturday.
This year, the popular college football pregame show features Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. The crew made its way to Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday ahead of Duke’s game against Notre Dame.
Clemson and Syracuse will kick off at noon on Saturday as the Tigers look for their first ACC win of the season.
Here’s how the crew picked the Tigers’ matchup with the Orange:
Desmond Howard
Howard’s pick: Syracuse
Pat McAfee
McAfee’s pick: Clemson
Ken Jeong (Guest Picker)
Jeong’s pick: Clemson
Lee Corso
Corso’s pick: Syracuse
Kirk Herbstreit
Herbstreit’s pick: Clemson