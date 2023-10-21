College GameDay makes its picks for Clemson vs. Miami

One of College GameDay’s pickers believes Miami will upset Clemson on Saturday night.

This week, the popular ESPN college football pregame show made its way to Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday ahead of Ohio State’s matchup versus Michigan. Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud joined the crew to pick who will win some of the top games in Week 8.

One of those top games is Clemson’s game against Miami, as the Tigers (4-2) and the Hurricanes (4-2) will kick off at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Miami is coming off back-to-back losses, while Clemson is coming off a bye week that came after a 17-12 win over Wake Forest in Week 6. With both teams looking to climb back into the AP Top 25, Saturday night’s matchup is pivotal for the ACC standings.

That said, here is how College GameDay picked Clemson versus Miami:

Desmond Howard

Howard’s pick: Clemson

Pat McAfee

McAfee’s pick: Clemson

C.J. Stroud (Guest Picker)

Stroud’s pick: Miami

Lee Corso

Corso’s pick: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit

Herbstreit’s pick: Clemson

