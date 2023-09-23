College GameDay makes their Notre Dame vs. Ohio State and Week 4 picks
If you didn’t know, Notre Dame football hosts Ohio State on Saturday evening and ESPN’s College GameDay made the trip to South Bend as well.
The group of analysts that include desmond howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit made their selections for the week, along with actor and Irish fan Vince Vaughn.
As one of the biggest weekend in college football, it shows how important this game is on the national scale. The winner will have a leg up in gaining a College Football Playoff berth, with an early season signature victory.
Find out below which teams they believe will come out victorious this weekend.
SMU at TCU
Picks
Howard – TCU
McAfee – SMU
Vaughn – TCU
Corso – TCU
Herbstreit – SMU
No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati
Picks
Howard – OU
McAfee – OU
Vaughn – OU
Corso – OU
Herbstreit – OU
BYU at Kansas
Picks
Howard – Kansas
McAfee – Kansas
Vaughn – BYU
Corso – BYU
Herbstreit – Kansas
UCF at Kansas State
Picks
Howard – KSU
McAfee – KSU
Vaughn – UCF
Corso – UCF
Herbstreit – UCF
No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama
Picks
Howard – Ole Miss
McAfee – Bama
Vaughn – Bama
Corso – Ole Miss
Herbstreit – Bama
Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan
Picks
Howard – UM
McAfee – Rutgers
Vaughn – UM
Corso – UM
Herbstreit – UM
No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State
Picks
Howard – PSU
McAfee – PSU
Vaughn – PSU
Corso – Iowa
Herbstreit – PSU
No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah
Picks
Howard – Utah
McAfee – UCLA
Vaughn – UCLA
Corso – UCLA
Herbstreit – UCLA
No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State
Picks
Howard – WSU
McAfee – WSU
Vaughn – WSU
Corso – WSU
Herbstreit – OSU
No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon
Picks
Howard – Oregon
McAfee – Oregon
Vaughn – Colorado
Corso – Oregon
Herbstreit – Oregon
No. 4 Florida State at Clemson
Picks
Howard – FSU
McAfee – Clemson
Vaughn – FSU
Corso – FSU
Herbstreit – FSU
No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame
Picks
Howard – Notre Dame
McAfee – Notre Dame
Vaughn – Notre Dame
Corso – Ohio State
Herbstreit – Ohio State
