College GameDay makes their Notre Dame vs. Ohio State and Week 4 picks

If you didn’t know, Notre Dame football hosts Ohio State on Saturday evening and ESPN’s College GameDay made the trip to South Bend as well.

The group of analysts that include desmond howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit made their selections for the week, along with actor and Irish fan Vince Vaughn.

As one of the biggest weekend in college football, it shows how important this game is on the national scale. The winner will have a leg up in gaining a College Football Playoff berth, with an early season signature victory.

Find out below which teams they believe will come out victorious this weekend.

SMU at TCU

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes stands on the field before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – TCU

McAfee – SMU

Vaughn – TCU

Corso – TCU

Herbstreit – SMU

No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) throw the ball in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Picks

Howard – OU

McAfee – OU

Vaughn – OU

Corso – OU

Herbstreit – OU

BYU at Kansas

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Kansas

McAfee – Kansas

Vaughn – BYU

Corso – BYU

Herbstreit – Kansas

Sep 16, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Jaylon Griffin (18) scores a touchdown against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – KSU

McAfee – KSU

Vaughn – UCF

Corso – UCF

Herbstreit – UCF

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama

Sep 2, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates with wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks (7) and wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 56-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Ole Miss

McAfee – Bama

Vaughn – Bama

Corso – Ole Miss

Herbstreit – Bama

Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks down field against the UNLV Rebels during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – UM

McAfee – Rutgers

Vaughn – UM

Corso – UM

Herbstreit – UM

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) prepares to throw a pass to Liam Clifford (2) during warmups before a NCAA football game against Delaware Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Picks

Howard – PSU

McAfee – PSU

Vaughn – PSU

Corso – Iowa

Herbstreit – PSU

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah

Sep 9, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) runs with the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Utah

McAfee – UCLA

Vaughn – UCLA

Corso – UCLA

Herbstreit – UCLA

No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is chased out of the pocket by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – WSU

McAfee – WSU

Vaughn – WSU

Corso – WSU

Herbstreit – OSU

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon

Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. (97) and defensive linebacker Steve Linton (7) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Oregon

McAfee – Oregon

Vaughn – Colorado

Corso – Oregon

Herbstreit – Oregon

No. 4 Florida State at Clemson

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) celebrates a pick six. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Picks

Howard – FSU

McAfee – Clemson

Vaughn – FSU

Corso – FSU

Herbstreit – FSU

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Leprechaun celebrates after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Picks

Howard – Notre Dame

McAfee – Notre Dame

Vaughn – Notre Dame

Corso – Ohio State

Herbstreit – Ohio State

