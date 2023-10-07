College GameDay makes Iowa-Purdue picks

College GameDay is a Saturday staple.

Today, host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit converged upon the Texas State Fair where the annual OU–Texas game was set to take centerstage.

Before all of that got underway, the College GameDay crew welcomed guest picker and former Oklahoma great quarterback Baker Mayfield to the set to share their thoughts on all of the big games across college football.

Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) welcomes in Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) for a Week 6 Big Ten showdown. It’s a pair of teams that picked up victories last week.

Iowa took care of business at home, topping Michigan State, 26-16. It featured a scintillating 70-yard punt return touchdown from star defensive back Cooper DeJean to put the Hawkeyes over the top.

Meanwhile, Purdue bounced back from a 38-17 loss against Wisconsin with a rout of Illinois, winning 44-19 over the Illini.

Host Rece Davis set the stage for the Iowa-Purdue picks with this.

“Jeff Brohm’s old team, Purdue, seemingly finding itself in its first year under Ryan Walters, the former Illinois defensive coordinator. Starting to play better. Iowa, though Cade McNamara out for the season, Hawkeyes still a 2.5-point favorite at home. Who wins the game?” Davis said.

What does the crew think heading into this afternoon’s contest between Iowa and Purdue? Who is everyone picking?

Desmond Howard

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Desmond said:

“Cade McNamara out is an issue for me, but, Iowa, they don’t score a lot of points anyway, right? Defense, special teams, they’re at home. I’m going Hawkeyes by two points.”

Pat McAfee

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What Pat said:

“So, I appreciate what you said there about defense and special teams because it’s so real. To your point about Iowa not scoring a lot of points, they’re 131st in the country in points per game or yards per game. Their offense is abysmal, they are so bad. It was supposed to be good, it’s only gotten worse. Their defense, though, has remained the same. Dominant, confident, with great special teams. I think they win the West and I think they beat Purdue today.”

Baker Mayfield

BRYAN TERRY / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Baker said:

“Oh, I got to disagree on this one. This is personal for me. They didn’t even put my guy Tristan Wirf’s jersey up at the Iowa University. That guy’s an All-Pro. You got to put it up. Respect your guys. But, this one goes deeper than that. Hudson Card, former Longhorn, but he’s a Lake Travis Cavalier. I got Purdue all the way.”

Lee Corso

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What Lee said:

“Anybody but Purdue. Iowa.”

Kirk Herbstreit

GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Kirk said:

“This has got 12-7 written all over it, but I think it’s that Big Ten game that you’re trying to find that you got to be a fan of the team to watch. Then, you locate it and it’s like 16-12, like it is an odd score. I’m going Iowa, but don’t feel great about it.”

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire