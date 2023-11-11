College GameDay makes FSU-Miami predictions. Who did Pat McAfee, Lee Corso pick to win?

The Florida State-Miami football rivalry is about to write another chapter. The crew on ESPN College GameDay made their picks from Athens, Georgia, on whether the Seminoles can continue their march to the College Football Playoff.

FSU (9-0, 7-0 in ACC) is ranked No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings. The Seminoles have already punched their ticket to the ACC Championship Game; if they win out, a berth in Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl is all but guaranteed.

Heisman Trophy hopeful Jordan Travis will have his two favorite targets back in the lineup. Wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, both of whom missed FSU's last game at Pitt, will suit up for coach Mike Norvell on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. Coleman missed last week's game with an undisclosed injury, while Wilson had missed three of the past five games with lower-body injuries.

Miami (6-3, 2-3) began the year with high hopes but has lost three of its past five games. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in particular has struggled, and there was talk in the week leading up to the game that coach Mario Cristobal could bench him against FSU.

Here are the last predictions of the week for FSU-Miami, courtesy College GameDay from the site of Georgia-Ole Miss game:

Desmond Howard: FSU

The former Heisman winner from Michigan brought up the struggles at quarterback and Florida State getting its big receivers back in picking a big win for FSU.

Clean sweep predictions for FSU over Miami on College GameDay. pic.twitter.com/wwECncKiqg — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) November 11, 2023

Pat McAfee: FSU

The former NFL punter and podcast host picks FSU to continue its ride toward the College Football Playoff.

Nolan Smith: FSU

Former Georgia linebacker and current Philadelphia Eagle Nolan Smith was the guest picker as College GameDay broadcast from Athens for No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss.

He said it's been a while since both FSU and Miami were good, and he's excited to see the Seminoles in the playoffs.

Lee Corso: FSU

Fan favorite Lee Corso predicted a close game ruled by defense. "Miami plays well in Tallahassee," the former FSU assistant coach said.

Kirk Herbstreit: FSU

... To which former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit responded: "Not today!" He pointed to Jordan Travis' big day in the 2021 game as a turning point for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles, predicting a big win for FSU.

