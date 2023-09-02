College GameDay’s Lee Corso picks USC over Georgia for national championship

Lee Corso drew a reaction on the first full-scale Saturday of the college football season. The longtime member of ESPN’s College GameDay show revealed his selections for the College Football Playoff prior to the Week 1 episode.

According to the former college football head coach, the four College Football Playoff teams will be Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and USC.

“Georgia because they have the best roster in the country and they have a schedule that is pretty good I think,” said the ESPN host. “And Michigan. Michigan has the team to make the playoffs. The problem with Michigan is they play Penn State and Ohio State in November. Then USC. USC has a ton of athletes and Caleb Williams. Then Texas.”

Corso also picked Caleb Williams to win a second Heisman Trophy. A repeat has only been done by one man: Archie Griffin of Ohio State in 1974 and 1975.

USC opened its season last week with a 56-28 victory over San Jose State. Corso’s other three College Football Playoff selections kick off their 2023 seasons on Saturday.

Check out our Pac-12 football predictions roundtable for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire