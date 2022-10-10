College Gameday headed to Knoxville for Alabama vs. Tennessee
After traveling to Lawrence, Kansas for the first time ever for Kansas vs TCU, College GameDay will be headed to Knoxville, Tennessee for the top-10 showdown between bitter rivals the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers The Crimson Tide have dominated this match-up in recent years winning 15 straight, but the Volunteers enter the game with the best roster and ranking its had in recent years.
Alabama opens as a touchdown favorite, but Tennessee will have the home-field advantage. Alabama defeated the Volunteers 52-24 in Tuscaloosa in 2021 and don’t think the Vols have forgotten.
Despite coming off of a narrow win against the Texas A&M Aggies, the Tide will likely return Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young after missing the A&M game due to injury. Even though Tennessee plays Georgia in a few weeks, this is the biggest game on their schedule too.
HEY ROCKY TOP 👀
We're baaaaackkk 😏 @AlabamaFTBL | @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/kSNIlQ9hFQ
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 9, 2022
Report Card: Grading Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M
