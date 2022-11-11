College Gameday headed to Austin, TX for second time this year

The Texas Longhorns will host College GameDay this weekend for the second time during the 2022 season.

Texas hosted College GameDay earlier in the year when the Alabama Crimson Tide came to town in Week 3. Despite entering the game as a large favorite, Texas gave the Tide everything they could handle, but ultimately Alabama walked away victorious 20-19.

This time, the Longhorns host the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs, a team that still has college football playoff aspirations. The Horned Frogs enter the game ranked No. 4 in the country, according to the College Football Playoff committee

Alabama is more than likely out of the playoff race so the game doesn’t have a ton of meaning to the Tide faithful. However, it would be fun to see former Alabama offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, pull off a massive top-five victory.

Week 11: AUSTIN 📍 9-0 TCU is headed into a big road test as the Horned Frogs look to continue their perfect streak 😤 @TCUFootball | @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/OoLwSSUJgH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire