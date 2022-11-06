College GameDay is headed to Austin for No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU
For the second time this season, ESPN’s College GameDay will be headed to Austin.
No. 4 TCU will travel to face No. 18 Texas in a crucial Big 12 matchup in Week 11. The Horned Frogs are a surprise contender this season with a 9-0 record under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes.
Texas is one of the most dangerous three-loss teams in the country and have proven they’re capable of competing with the best teams in the country, but lack consistency.
Considering how packed Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was for Alabama and UTSA earlier this season, you can expect a rowdy crowd for this massive conference matchup.
Week 11: AUSTIN 📍
9-0 TCU is headed into a big road test as the Horned Frogs look to continue their perfect streak 😤 @TCUFootball | @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/OoLwSSUJgH
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2022
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.