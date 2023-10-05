Who is 'College GameDay' guest picker this week? Baker Mayfield returns to pick OU-Texas

Baker's back.

"College GameDay" is heading to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for No. 12 Oklahoma's (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) matchup with Texas on Saturday, and Sooners legend Baker Mayfield is in town to serve as the celebrity guest picker, ESPN announced Thursday.

Mayfield started at Oklahoma for three seasons, from 2015-2017, became the only former walk-on to ever win a Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to two berths in the College Football Playoff. Mayfield went 2-1 against Texas in the Red River Rivalry, losing in 2015, his first year as a starter, and beating the Longhorns in 2016 and 2017.

Mayfield and Oklahoma were a part of "College GameDay" four times during his tenure: three times in 2015 and once in 2017. The Sooners defeated Baylor, Oklahoma State and Ohio State on the road, but lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff to give Mayfield a 3-1 record on the show as a player.

Now, Mayfield has an opportunity to tally an even better record as a guest picker ahead of Oklahoma's meeting with Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

In addition to his appearances on "College GameDay," Pat McAfee teased on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday that Mayfield would make an appearance on his live show Friday and on his simulcast for Oklahoma-Texas on Saturday, set to air on ESPN2.

We will be LIVE from the Texas State Fair tomorrow..



I believe @bakermayfield will be joining the progrum #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5umAIJPfjU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2023

Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently on their NFL bye week, leaving him free for the big game. The Bucs are 3-1 so far this year and Mayfield has thrown for 882 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions to start the year.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Who is 'College GameDay' guest picker this week? Baker Mayfield returns