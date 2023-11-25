College GameDay goes all out ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry game

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lines coach Sherrone Moore leads the team onto the field before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The ESPN College GameDay crew has made their way to Ann Arbor, Michigan to preview the upcoming match between the unbeaten No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and unbeaten No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. This game is highly anticipated and has huge implications for the College Football Playoff, with one of the teams set to suffer their first loss of the season.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan's head coach, will not be present, as he is serving a three-game Big Ten suspension. However, he will be eligible to return to the sidelines for postseason games. In the meantime, Sherrone Moore led the Wolverines in their 24-15 win over Penn State in Week 11 and 31-24 victory over Maryland in Week 12. Sherrone will continue to lead the team while Harbaugh is absent.

Ohio State has been in control in nearly every game this season and Ryan Day anticipates that to remain the same against Michigan. Since recovering from a broken bone in his foot, running back TreVeyon Henderson has been instrumental in establishing a strong running game for the Buckeyes. Henderson has accumulated 499 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns in the last four games.

Here are the best moments from ESPN College Gameday as they preview the rivalry between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State.

Ohio State has weapons is ABUNDANCE #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/sVCfb5gDQ3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2023

Week 13 Guest Picker Makes Picks

During Week 13, Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan student and current Detroit Lions defensive end, returned to Ann Arbor. Given Hutchinson’s history with Ohio State, it was no surprise that he picked the Wolverines to win 'The Game'.

Week 13's @CollegeGameDay heads to Ann Arbor for the third consecutive trip to 'The Game' for the Michigan vs Ohio State @bigten showdown



🏈@UMichFootball acting HC Sherrone Moore & @OhioStateFB HC Ryan Day join

🏈 @aidanhutch97 guest picker



Details: https://t.co/H3AruiPsAu pic.twitter.com/kuq2v2rFXO — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 24, 2023

Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest

One lucky, or perhaps not so fortunate, student was selected for the chance to try a 33-yard field goal with the possibility of winning $100,000. In Ann Arbor, the student agreed to have their hair shaved down the middle if they missed the field goal, and Pat McAfee had his clippers on hand.

NO MONEY AND A TERRIBLE HAIRCUT



THIS IS AWESOME #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/izKAVL99ct pic.twitter.com/2BU7QN7WuQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2023

McAfee's take on Harbaugh

Despite his absence, Pat McAfee speculated that the game could be Jim Harbaugh's last at Michigan. Regardless, McAfee believes Harbaugh is a talented football coach and this will not be the last we see of him.

Nothing is predictable with Jim Harbaugh..



We do know that the man is one HELL of a football coach #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/LqM4IPI4El — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2023

