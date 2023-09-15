College GameDay, First Take and more: Guide to national sports shows at Rocky Mountain Showdown

The eyes of the sports world are on Boulder this weekend.

Not just the college football world. Not just the college sports world. The biggest shows in sports are on-site.

ESPN has built its programming this weekend around Deion Sanders-mania, culminating in Saturday night's Rocky Mountain Showdown when the Colorado football team hosts Colorado State with the Centennial Cup on the line.

Here's a look at the national broadcasts on-site for this weekend's rivalry game.

ESPN First Take, Pat McAfee Show and SportsCenter

ESPN's morning talk show will air live from CU's campus from 8-10 a.m. Friday. It will be followed by the Pat McAfee Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SportsCenter will air on-site from 4-5 p.m. Friday.

All times listed in Mountain.

The shows will be on the Business Field on CU's campus, located between the Koelbel Business building and the CU Events Center.

All of the shows are open to the public.

The show 60 Minutes is also filming in Boulder this week.

ESPN College GameDay and FOX Big Noon Kickoff

Both ESPN College GameDay and FOX Big Noon Kickoff, the two main college football national pregame shows, are in Boulder for their Saturday shows. It's the third consecutive game and second week in a row in Boulder for Big Noon to be following the Buffs.

Unprecedented attention: 'This might be the most eyes that have ever been on this game'

GameDay runs 7-10 a.m. on ESPN at the Business Field. The fan pit will open at 5 a.m.

Big Noon will be in the same location as last week at Farrand Field, located south of Folsom Field. Big Noon runs 8-10 a.m. on FOX and the fan pit will open at 5 p.m.

Parking for ESPN College GameDay and FOX Big Noon Kickoff

Fans looking to park to attend either pregame show may use the Regent Drive Garage (Lot 436) or the Euclid Parking Garage (Lot 205). Parking is free until noon.

Those wishing to park for the full game day must pay $30 through the ParkMobile app.

Colorado State bus to pregame shows

CSU is planning a bus to send students to Boulder for the shows. Buses will depart from Moby Arena parking lot at 5:30 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. Free breakfast will be provided. A valid student ID is required for registration.

