ESPN's 'College GameDay' to kick off 2020 season in Dublin for Notre Dame-Navy

The sites for the remaining ESPN’s “College GameDay” shows are still up for grabs for the rest of the college football season, but we already know where the show is headed in 2020.

“College GameDay” will kick off the season with a broadcast from Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 29, 2020 for the Notre Dame-Navy game at Aviva Stadium, ESPN announced on Saturday. It is the first time the show has travelled outside the United States.

Hopefully, that should be enough notice to get the Washington State flag across the Atlantic Ocean.

From the announcement:

“College GameDay has built its legacy travelling from city to city, campus to campus showcasing the unmatched passion of college football fans and the pageantry surrounding the game,” said ESPN Senior Vice President of Production Lee Fitting. “The Notre Dame-Navy rivalry serves as the perfect backdrop for College GameDay’s inaugural international appearance. We look forward to giving the great fans of Ireland and the thousands of Americans traveling to Dublin an unforgettable experience.”

ESPN said the broadcast is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. local time, three hours in advance of the 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. local time Notre Dame Navy game. Naturally, the game is also on ESPN.

While “College GameDay” heading to Ireland is unprecedented, the game itself is third time Notre Dam has faced Navy in Dublin. The other two games occurred in 1996 and 2012.

Given that “College GameDay” usually concludes its season with a visit to the site of the Army-Navy game, the show is now set to begin and end the 2020 season around Navy football.

