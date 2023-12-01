‘College GameDay’ details, other pregame SEC championship activities

ESPN “College GameDay” will be in Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2023 SEC championship game. The SEC championship between Georgia and Alabama takes place on Dec. 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

“College GameDay” will run from 9 a.m. until noon ET. Georgia is 12-0 and Alabama is 11-1 entering the SEC championship. If Georgia wins the SEC championship, the Bulldogs will make the College Football Playoff. Alabama may need help if the Crimson Tide defeat Georgia.

What do Georgia fans need to know about GameDay and other pregame activities in Atlanta ahead of the SEC championship?

Where will ESPN's 'College GameDay' be?

IT'S CHAMP WEEKEND 🍿 Don't miss our show in ATL at the Georgia World Congress Center ahead of @AlabamaFTBL vs. @GeorgiaFootball for the SEC crown 🏆 pic.twitter.com/D0p5OmAeu7 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2023

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be set up at the Georgia World of Congress Center Building B in Atlanta, Georgia. GameDay won’t be far from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kirby Smart and Nick Saban will appear on GameDay

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will appear on GameDay for an interview at 8:30 a.m. ET. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will do a live interview at 9:30 a.m. ET. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will also do an interview.

When can fans arrive at the GameDay set?

The ESPN “College GameDay” pit opens at 8:00 a.m. ET. GameDay will be televised live at 9:00 a.m. from Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia football's timeline for the SEC championship

Georgia will have a prep rally at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare

According to the SEC, the Dr. Pepper FanFare will have a lot of events for fans.

This year will feature new interactives and attractions, along with fan favorites like celebrity quarterbacks, pep rallies, and more. SEC FanFare will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 from 1 – 7 pm ET and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building B. The SEC Network’s pregame shows, “Marty & McGee” and “SEC Nation”, will broadcast live from Dr Pepper SEC FanFare starting at Noon ET on Saturday, December 2. Admission is free to the public.

Pregame concert

Famed musician Darius Rucker will be performing in a pregame concert at noon ET as part of the Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare (same location).

