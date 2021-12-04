The College GameDay crew is split on their prediction for SEC Championship

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, according to the College Football Playoff committee, in the 2021 SEC Championship. The game has a title on the line, but also has major playoff implications for Nick Saban and his program, which seeks national championship No. 19.

The ESPN College GameDay crew did their show from Atlanta, where the SEC Title game is held, and made their picks for today’s conference championships.

When it got to Georgia vs. Alabama, everything was leaning in the Bulldogs favor.

The fan vote had Georgia winning with a total vote of 78%, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit also selected Georgia. The celebrity guest picker, Georgia native country artist Zac Brown, obviously chose his Bulldogs to win.

However, when it came time for Lee Corso to put on the mascot head and make his pick, Sweet Home Alabama began to play and Corso put on the Big Al head. All that to say: Alabama upsets Georgia.

"I like a team that's most desperate" – Lee Corso#RollTide pic.twitter.com/NVUVPpH7lg — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 4, 2021

