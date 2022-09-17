College GameDay crew shares picks for Penn State-Auburn

ESPN may have sent College GameDay to Appalachian State on Saturday, but the Penn State–Auburn game is certainly in the spotlight for the crew when it came time to make their weekly picks.

Thanks to playing an opener on Thursday night and having a low-profile home game last weekend, this is the first time Penn State has had a game featured in the Saturday picks segment to close out the program.

Desmond Howard called for a big game from Nick Singleton in a Penn State win.

Pat McAfee, the newcomer on the staff for College GameDay, went defense with love for Joey Porter Jr.

The celebrity guest picker, country music artist and Appalachian State alum Luke Combs, went with the home team with an Auburn pick.

Lee Corso countered with a pick of Penn State.

Kirk Herbstreit, who called Penn State a sleeper pick at the start of the season to make some noise, also closed things out with a pick for Penn State, citing he trusts the Nittany Lions and their balance more than Auburn.

Penn State faces Auburn down south on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are a slight favorite.

