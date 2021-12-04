College GameDay crew picks winner of Georgia vs Alabama

We are just a few hours away from the 2021 SEC Championship Game, where the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will take on the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Posted up in Atlanta, ESPN’s College GameDay closed its show like it always does – by picking the winners of the day’s biggest game.

Accompanied by guest picker and country music star Zac Brown, they all made their picks…

Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard (left) and Rece Davis record a segment of College GameDay on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, on Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

“This team has been consistent the whole year. I don’t see any reason why Georgia cannot win this game. I’m going with the Bulldogs.”

Pick: Georgia

Zac Brown

Oct 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Zac Brown sings the National Anthem prior to game three of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“Today is the day….I grew up, my dad had a picture of Erk Russell on the wall….if the offense can’t score, they can’t win. Bulldogs all day long. This is our time!”

Pick: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit laughs on the set of ESPN’s College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

“How often does Nick Saban get a chance to come into a game as an underdog? You know that they’re going to come in with an attitude and Bryce Young has the ability to make plays.

One thing that stands out to me about Georgia is this brotherhood. They love that they have for one another, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I just can’t see that being denied today. Close game, but Georgia secures an SEC championship.”

Pick: Georgia

Lee Corso

Nov 25, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Lee Corso broadcasts before the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

“Zac, you like Georgia, right? You like music, right? Listen to this, please (Sweet Home Alabama begins to play)….Zac, how you like that song? Well, I like it! I like a team that’s more desperate. I like Alabama!”

Pick: Alabama

"Zac, how'd you like that song?" Corso trolled @zacbrownband with "Sweet Home Alabama" and picked the Tide to win the SEC title game 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM6e3bsonR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2021

1

1