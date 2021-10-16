College GameDay crew picks winner of Georgia vs Kentucky

Posted up in Athens for Georgia’s big home game vs Kentucky, the ESPN College GameDay crew closed out their show like they always do – by picking the winner of the day’s biggest game.

Accompanied by celebrity guest picker comedian Jeff Foxworthy, the crews’ picks were as follows:

Fan Vote:

Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Fans fill Sanford Stadium during the first half of a game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Fan Vote: 82%

Desmond Howard:

Desmond Howard (left) and Rece Davis record a segment of College GameDay on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, on Beale Street in downtown Memphis.

Howard: “I do think Kentucky will compete, but I think Georgia wins this game big.”

Pick: Georgia

Jeff Foxworthy:

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy speaks to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Foxworthy: “This is our town, this is our year and nobody gets in our end zone. Dawgs all the way.”

Pick: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit:

Kirk Herbstreit laughs on the set of ESPN’s College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Herbstreit: “I don’t know if there’s a team in the country that can come to Athens in 2021 and beat Georgia.”

Pick: Georgia

Lee Corso:

Nov 25, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Lee Corso broadcasts before the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Corso, talking to Uga (mascot): “Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation, that makes you the No. 1 mascot in the nation. Uga, you and I picked Georgia to win the SEC title. Uga, you and I picked Georgia to win the national championship. Uga, you and I picked Kentucky to win the basketball tournament. But this isn’t basketball, sweetheart.”

Pick: Georgia

