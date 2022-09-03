College GameDay crew picks winner of Georgia vs. Oregon

Posted up in Columbus, Ohio for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame primetime matchup, the ESPN College GameDay crew closed its show by picking the winners of the day’s biggest games.

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks today at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Dawgs enter the season ranked No. 3 overall while the Ducks hold the No. 12 ranking the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top-25.

The GameDay crew, joined by guest picker and Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow, made their picks for who will win the Dawgs vs. Ducks matchup:

Desmond Howard

Prediction: Georgia wins

What he said: “I like Georgia. Oregon has the first year head coach. I like Georgia to win this one.”

Jack Harlow

Prediction: Georgia wins

What he said: “Been to Athens. I like it. I’m going Georgia.”

Lee Corso

Prediction: Georgia wins

What he said: “I’ve been to Athens and I like it! Georgia.”

Kirk Herbstreit

Prediction: Georgia

What he said: “I’m going to keep that vibe going. I like Athens…it’s a great town…”

And we asked some former Georgia players....

QB Aaron Murray: Georgia, 31-21

DT Jordan Davis: “Dawgs by a million”

LB Nakobe Dean: “Dawgs on top … a lot to a little”

WR Justin Scott-Wesley: Georgia, 34-14

CB Brandon Boykin: Georgia, 28-10

RB Keith Marshall: Georgia, 37-20

