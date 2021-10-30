College GameDay crew picks winner of Georgia vs Florida

Posted up in East Lansing for the Michigan State vs Michigan game, the ESPN College GameDay Crew closed its show by picking the winners of the day’s biggest games.

Joined by celebrity guest picked Ken Jeong, the crew picked the winner of the Georgia vs Florida game as well.

Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard (left) and Rece Davis record a segment of College GameDay on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, on Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

Pick: Georgia

“Georgia should thrash Florida.”

Then says it’ll be closer than expected.

Ken Jeong

May 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Actor and comedian Ken Jeong attends a MLB baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit laughs on the set of ESPN’s College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pick: Georgia

“I think they (Florida) compete in this game, but Georgia wins it.”

Lee Corso

Nov 25, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Lee Corso broadcasts before the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Georgia

“Georgia, one point victory.”

Aaron Murray, former Dawgs predict the score

[vertical-gallery id=56243]

1

1