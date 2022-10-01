College GameDay crew picks LSU vs. Auburn

Auburn is looking to win their second SEC game of the season this Saturday in another battle of the Tigers. This time they are facing a much tougher test in the LSU Tigers.

The two Tigers are both 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC but the programs appear headed in two different directions and LSU has emerged as the clear favorite. LSU is currently an 8.5-point favorite and it is easy to see why.

After dropping their first game of the season against FSU, LSU has improved each week and has outscored their opponents 134 to 33 in their last three games.

With two SEC programs facing off the game was featured on ESPN’s College GameDay and the crew picked the game. Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit picked LSU while Christian Wilkins picked Auburn.

The former Clemson star picked Auburn because, according to him, Clemson has the real Death Valley and not LSU. However, LSU is 3-1 against Clemson all time and beat them 42-25 in the 2019 national championship.

The game is set to start at 6 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN.

Behind Enemy Lines: Game preview with LSU Wire's Tyler Nettuno

