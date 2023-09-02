College GameDay crew makes its picks for Clemson vs. Duke
With Week 1 of college football underway, ESPN’s College GameDay made its picks for Clemson’s game against Duke on Saturday.
This year, the popular college football pregame show features Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. The crew made its way to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday ahead of South Carolina’s game against the Tar Heels.
While the battle of the Carolinas is a must-watch game, Clemson fans will have to wait until Monday at 8 p.m. to see the Tigers take on the Blue Devils in the opening game of the season for both teams.
Here’s how the crew picked that matchup:
Desmond Howard
Howard’s Pick: Clemson
Pat McAfee
McAfee’s Pick: Clemson
Darius Rucker (Guest Picker)
Rucker’s Pick: Duke
Lee Corso
Corso’s Pick: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit
Herbstreit’s Pick: Clemson