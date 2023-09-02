College GameDay crew makes its picks for Clemson vs. Duke

With Week 1 of college football underway, ESPN’s College GameDay made its picks for Clemson’s game against Duke on Saturday.

This year, the popular college football pregame show features Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. The crew made its way to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday ahead of South Carolina’s game against the Tar Heels.

While the battle of the Carolinas is a must-watch game, Clemson fans will have to wait until Monday at 8 p.m. to see the Tigers take on the Blue Devils in the opening game of the season for both teams.

Here’s how the crew picked that matchup:

Desmond Howard

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Howard’s Pick: Clemson

Pat McAfee

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee’s Pick: Clemson

Darius Rucker (Guest Picker)

Mikala Compton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rucker’s Pick: Duke

Lee Corso

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Corso’s Pick: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit’s Pick: Clemson

