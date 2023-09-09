College GameDay could be coming to Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Showdown

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is a tradition that every school dreams of hosting as the whole college football world gets to see your team and university. The Colorado Buffaloes hosted Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” in Week 2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and if Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstriet are to be believed, then “College GameDay” will be in Boulder for next Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State.

At the end of “College GameDay” each week, the commentators reveal their picks for that day’s slate of games, and naturally, Colorado-Nebraska was a major talking point this week. Awful Announcing captured what seemed to be a strong indication that GameDay is coming to Boulder next week:

"Colorado wins… we (College GameDay) go to Colorado next week."- Lee Corso "We'll be there. So it'll be good. Colorado's going to win this game."- Kirk Herbstreit https://t.co/suNpHdb914 pic.twitter.com/XEahCpzjnJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

“College GameDay” hasn’t been to Boulder since the 1996 season when the No. 5 Buffaloes hosted the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines.

Colorado-CSU is currently set for an 8 p.m. MT kickoff on ESPN.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire