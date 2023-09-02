College GameDay coming to Alabama football vs. Texas in Tuscaloosa

College GameDay is coming back to Tuscaloosa for an Alabama football game.

For the first time since 2020, the ESPN show will be traveling to be on site for the Crimson Tide's game against the Texas Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian, the former Alabama offensive coordinator. Nick Saban won the matchup a season ago against his former assistant in Austin, Texas.

College GameDay has been at Alabama 16 times previously. Ohio State has the most of any program with 22 hosting occurrences. The Crimson Tide is also second all-time in appearances (54) behind the Buckeyes (56).

Alabama has fared well when College GameDay has been on site. The Crimson Tide has 35 wins, the second most of any program behind Ohio State (38). Alabama is 35-19 all-time when College GameDay has visited.

College GameDay began in 1993, first at the game between Notre Dame and Florida. The pregame show will visit North Carolina vs. South Carolina to begin the 2023 season in Charlotte.

Alabama is playing its 17th season under the direction of Saban in 2023. The Crimson Tide looks to return to the College Football Playoff after missing it for the second time in program history this past season.

