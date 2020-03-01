College Gameday, a chance at a title, but once again disappointment for the Maryland Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, Md – The energy was palpable. The campus had goosebumps – heck, the entire region was feeling it. No. 9 Maryland was hosting arguably their most important game since joining the Big Ten conference.

ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance for the first time in 15 years. A Big Ten share of the regular-season title was on the line. Fans were singing and chanting as they filed into the arena. The Xfinity Center was electric, ready to establish themselves for the first time in one of the best conferences in the country.

The Terps fell flat in an effort that has become all-too-familiar for the past decade. A day filled with so much hype ended in utter disappointment. Maryland fell to Michigan State 78-66.

To the surprise of very few in attendance on Saturday evening, Maryland had a slow start. They fell behind 9-0, then 14-2. A once raucous crowd that had been energized for a whole hour leading into the pregame was immediately silenced. The long-building anticipation by a hungry Terrapin fan base was gone in the blink of an eye.

"I want to give our fans a lot of credit. Today was an amazing day. They did their part. They were ready all day. At the start of the game they were electric, we just couldn't give them much at the start to cheer about," head coach Mark Turgeon said postgame. "We just could never really get control of the game. We never, ever had control of the game."

Efforts were made to come back. Suddenly, it was tied up at 23 behind a couple of unpredictable threes by Donta Scott and Ricky Lindo Jr. But a scoreless six-and-a-half-minute stretch grew the Spartan lead back to double figures.

A Cassius Winston three-quarter court heave to end the first half was just icing on the cake for Michigan State.



And hurdle after hurdle continued to pile up for the Terrapins. Whether it was allowing Michigan State to score on their first eight possessions to open the second half, Anthony Cowan Jr. missing free throws, an inability to score in the final two minutes, they just could not break through.

Like Turgeon said, it was not without the crowd trying. Every moment they could they tried to rally the troops on the court. Even after a decade of falling short in big moments, the fans never wavered.

"We've played in a lot of great places, but not many better than it was out there tonight. So for all of those fans that were booing me, I give you respect because that was a hell of an atmosphere," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said.

An atmosphere doesn't win ballgames though. Now many Terps fans are back where they started the season: Is this going to be a repeat of years past? High expectations followed by disappointments in March? Is Turgeon the answer? Can they win the biggest games in the biggest moments? Some will be skeptics, others will be convinced that this team is different. Saturday's loss shouldn't move the scale in either direction after losing to the class of the Big Ten for the past two decades.

Maryland is still leading the Big Ten. Unless some extraordinary circumstance develops, the Terps will win the regular-season title. They're still in line for a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament. They'll be fine.

But on a night that was supposed to be different, a night that was supposed to show that this team was superior teams of old, it was more of the same: Discontent. The questions remain. The criticism is still there, and they probably won't go anywhere until the Maryland Terrapins are playing deep into March.

