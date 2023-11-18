Are 'College GameDay' and 'Big Noon Kickoff' going to Ann Arbor for Ohio State vs. Michigan?

Each of college football's top pregame shows will be in "The State Up North" Saturday morning.

Both ESPN's "College GameDay" and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" will be in Ann Arbor prior to Saturday's meeting between currently undefeated rivals Ohio State and Michigan Nov. 25.

Here's what you need to know ahead of next Saturday morning.

When does 'College GameDay' air on ESPN?

"College GameDay" airs on ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon.

How many times has 'College GameDay' been at an Ohio State game in 2023?

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The ESPN College Gameday crew broadcasts from the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium.

Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and the rest of the "College GameDay" crew have attended two Ohio State games in 2023: Ohio State at Notre Dame Sept. 23 and Ohio State vs. Penn State Oct. 21.

What is Ohio State's record in 'College GameDay' games?

Overall, Ohio State has won 40 games "College GameDay" has attended since its first appearance at Ohio State's 29-16 win against Notre Dame Sept. 28, 1996.

In "College GameDay" appearances where Ohio State has been the road team, the Buckeyes have a record of 15-5.

"College GameDay" has attended eight Ohio State vs. Michigan games. The Buckeyes have a record of 5-3, including one win in Ann Arbor: Ohio State's 14-3 win against the Wolverines in 2007.

Who is the guest-picker for Ohio State vs. Michigan on 'College GameDay'?

ESPN has not announced who the "College GameDay" guest picker will be for Ohio State vs. Michigan.

In the show's last trip to Ann Arbor for "The Game," comedian Sebastian Maniscalco was the guest-picker.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew broadcasts from the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium.

How many times has 'Big Noon Kickoff' been at an Ohio State game in 2023?

Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn and the rest of the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew have attended two Ohio State games in 2023: Ohio State vs. Maryland Oct. 7 and Ohio State vs. Penn State Oct. 21.

What is Ohio State's record in 'Big Noon Kickoff' games?

Ohio State has been on "Big Noon Kickoff" 17 times since the show's inception, first making the trip to Columbus for OSU's 38-7 win against Wisconsin Oct. 26, 2019.

In those games, Ohio State has recorded 13 wins, including three wins in true road games.

"Big Noon Kickoff" has attended three Ohio State vs. Michigan games, where Ohio State has won once: the Buckeyes' 56-27 win in 2019.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Michigan will kickoff at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor just after 12 p.m. The game will be broadcasted live on FOX.

Is Gus Johnson announcing OSU vs. Michigan?

Ohio State vs. Michigan will get FOX's "Big Noon Saturday" crew Saturday afternoon.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan game:

Gus Johnson (play-by-play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

Is OSU vs. Michigan streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Wolverines will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Michigan is also available on the FOX Sports app.

