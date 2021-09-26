College GameDay announces Week 5 destination

Joe Vitale
·1 min read

ESPN’s flagship college football preview show, College GameDay, has announced it will be in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 2.

College GameDay will be on-site when No. 2 Georgia takes on No. 11 Arkansas.

This will be the second time Georgia has been the featured matchup this season. College GameDay was live from Charlotte, North Carolina in Week 1 when UGA played Clemson.

This is a game that did not really receive any attention until recently. Arkansas has kept winning, though, and a Week 4 win over Texas A&M has generated a lot of buzz about these Razorbacks.

Georgia vs Arkansas is slated for a noon kickoff, which is wildly unfortunate. But again, who saw this coming?

Recommended Stories