College GameDay announces Week 5 destination

ESPN’s flagship college football preview show, College GameDay, has announced it will be in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 2.

College GameDay will be on-site when No. 2 Georgia takes on No. 11 Arkansas.

This will be the second time Georgia has been the featured matchup this season. College GameDay was live from Charlotte, North Carolina in Week 1 when UGA played Clemson.

📍 A T H E N S We're headed to the Classic City for @RazorbackFB vs. @GeorgiaFootball 👏 pic.twitter.com/aXlh6GamBy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 26, 2021

This is a game that did not really receive any attention until recently. Arkansas has kept winning, though, and a Week 4 win over Texas A&M has generated a lot of buzz about these Razorbacks.

Georgia vs Arkansas is slated for a noon kickoff, which is wildly unfortunate. But again, who saw this coming?