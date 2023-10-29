College GameDay announces it is heading to Alabama-LSU in Week 10

During Saturday morning’s ESPN College GameDay, Rece Davis announced that the show would be headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for next week’s Alabama/LSU game.

The winner of this game has a very high chance of winning the SEC West and playing against Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Last year, LSU pulled out some heroics as the Tigers won on a two-point conversion in overtime to beat Bryce Young and the Tide in Baton Rouge.

When was the last time LSU beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa? 2019. Joe Burrow led the Tigers into enemy territory against Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide and LSU won 46-41. As most of you are aware, the Tigers went undefeated and won the SEC and national championship that season.

This Tigers team is not undefeated but they do have an offense that is putting up numbers comparable to the 2019 LSU offense. With the craziness of college football, LSU still has a chance of making the College Football Playoff if it wins out.

