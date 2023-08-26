‘College GameDay’ analysts give Georgia football bulletin board material

If Georgia football didn’t have bulletin board material for the 2023 season, then it does now. ESPN “College GameDay” analysts Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit all picked the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the SEC on Saturday.

McAfee and Herbstreit both picked the Georgia Bulldogs to make the College Football Playoff. They both had the Crimson Tide winning the national championship.

Howard didn’t have Georgia in the College Football Playoff and tabbed Michigan as the national champion.

It’s worth noting that the Crimson Tide have yet to name a starting quarterback a week before their season opener versus Middle Tennessee.

Under head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have shown an ability to maintain motivation regardless of who they play, or where they are projected to finish.

Georgia was ranked No. 3 in last year’s preseason AP Poll and finished with perfect 15-0 season and another national championship.

The Bulldogs will begin their title defense on Sept. 2 versus UT Martin in Athens, Georgia.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire